Grantham Lions’ Santa tour raises more than £3,500 for charities

Grantham Lions Club raised just over £3,500 when it took Santa’s sleigh around the town on its annual Christmas fund-raiser.

Santa toured Grantham on 10 nights, the last night being on December 23.

Sandie Baker, President of Grantham Lions Club, said they were very pleased with the amount raised and very grateful to the people of Grantham for their support.

Sandie added: “The children love the sleigh and it is with great passion and pride that we continue to take the sleigh around the town. The monies raised from this tour are put back into the local community, helping those less fortunate than ourselves. We would also like to wish all the people of Grantham a happy and healthy New Year.”

The Grantham Lions also thanked Chandlers of Belton, the police and army cadets, all those who helped with the collections, and Dave and Martin Robinson for their help with fixing the sleigh at short notice so that it could continue its tour.