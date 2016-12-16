Grantham Lions’ sleigh is helping local good causes

There is still chance to catch a glimpse of the Grantham Lions’ Santa sleigh . . . and help local good causes.

Residents in streets already visited have pushed donations towards £1,000 – and the Lions are hoping to top last year’s £3,500 figure over the next week.

Volunteers collect donations

Spokesman Alastair Gidley said: “The Grantham Lions would just like to say a big thank you to all those who have been visited by Santa and the Lions’ Santa sleigh; your donations are very much appreciated, and will help us carry on supporting the local good causes and charities of Grantham.

“So far, the donations received are over the £900 mark, which is great achievement, and we are hoping that we can achieve more than last year’s collection of £3,500 and hope that the local Grantham community can help us achieve this.”

The funds raised by Grantham Lions are kept within the local community to help support good causes and other charities that need help with funding.

Mr Gidley added: “This year so far, with all your help and donations, we have supported some great causes, including Home-Start Grantham, Macmillan 47 Club, Grantham School of Dance, Grantham police cadets, Breast Cancer Care and Diabetes UK.

“Your donations really do make all the difference and help us to help support the local charities and good causes of Grantham.

“Please continue to support the Grantham Lions and we look forward to the rest of the Santa sleigh tour.”

You can still catch the Grantham Lions’ Santa sleigh on Monday at 6.15pm in Belton Lane / Sunningdale; Tueday at 6.15pm in Sunningdale / Berkshire Drive; Wednesday at 6.15 pm around Muddle go Nowhere / Balmoral; Thursday at 6.15 pm in Dysart Road/ Priory pub; and Friday (23rd) at 6.15pm in Stephenson Avenue.