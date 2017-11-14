Grantham live music find-raiser makes £420 for hospital

A former Grantham schoolgirl has raised £420 for a hospital by holding a live music night at the King’s Arms in Grantham.

Kayleigh Mansfield is Ms Manchester Galaxy and is raising money for the Christie Hospital.

Kayleigh said: “This is one of the largest cancer treatment centres in Europe and based right here in the UK. The charity is quite close to my heart because they have taken great care of my family.

“Thanks to the local businesses for donating raffle prizes, this really helped with our total.”

Kayleigh, who lives in Manchester, added: “My event was inspired from when I grew up in Grantham; Friday night was always band night regardless of who was playing.

“I really wanted to put my personality into this event for my love of music so I was very selective with the bands I chose.

“A huge thank you to my bands: The Collective Band, Brainwave and Carry The Crown. Also a huge thank you to Cain and The Kings Arms staff for help putting this all togeather.

“This was a night to remember so I want to thank everyone who came.”

