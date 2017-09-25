Grantham man charged with service station robberies

A man has been charged with two robberies at service stations across Grantham last week.

Matthew Wood, 22, of Barrowby Road, Grantham was last night (Sunday) charged with with two robberies at service stations.

The first incident occurred on Monday 18 September at Jet service station, Manthorpe Road, Grantham, and the second on Friday 22 September at Somerby Hill service station.

He was remanded in custody at Lincoln Magistrates Court this morning to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 23 October.