Grantham man dresses in fancy dress to complete 24-hour marathon

A Grantham man dressed up in fancy dress to complete a 24-hour ultra marathon for charity.

Jason Walker, 34, of Rugby Court, took part in the Equinox 24, at Belvoir Castle last month, to raise money for several cancer charities including Cancer Research UK, Hospice UK and World Cancer Research Fund UK.

Jason Walker dressed up as Deadpool to complete the 24-hour ultra marathon.

Jason joined over 2000 fellow runners to tackle the 10km lap cross country with a goal to complete as many laps as possible in 24 hours.

Determined not to make it easy on himself, Jason swapped his running gear for an american superhero ‘Deadpool,’ costume, as he set off into the night with just a head torch to light the way. He said: “The costume was really hot and made breathing and visibility more difficult.”

Despite the challenges, Jason, who works at Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions in Belton, completed 10 laps (100km), raising £900 for charity.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/teams/jasonw83