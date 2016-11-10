Grantham man fined for dumping furniture near home

A resident has been fined and left with a bill of nearly £1,000 for fly-tipping a bed frame just yards from his home.

Rafal Hajduk, 26, was prosecuted by South Kesteven District Council for dumping the item on Grantley Street in Grantham claiming he thought the area was a rubbish collection point.

The prosecution of Hajduk began after a reader sent in pictures of him carrying furniture down Grantley Street to dump it on the corner with Railway Terrace.

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday that the council had received a report on social media that the item had been left on the street on May 1 this year.

The report included images of Hadjuk carrying the bed frame from his property on the road to its junction with Railway Terrace.

The authority’s Neighbourhoods Team were able to identify him and located him to an address 200 yards away, and, within a quarter of a mile of the town’s Household Waste Recycling Centre.

He stated under interview in June that he knew rubbish should not be left in the street but thought the area was left for items others could collect from.

Pleading guilty to one count of contravening Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 for dumping the items, he was fined £632, reduced by a third for an early guilty plea to £420.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £500 and a £42 surcharge resulting in a £962 bill.

SKDC’s Executive Manager for Environment, Ian Yates said: “We have a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and will take enforcement action against offenders.

“People are responsible for their own waste, and the illegal dumping of rubbish whether in a residential street or in a remote lay-by, is completely selfish as it pollutes the environment for everyone and wastes money in clear-up costs.

“Moreover, there is no excuse to fly-tip when there are so many facilities to enable the responsible disposal of waste. Mr Hajduk could have arranged for his bulky waste to be collected by the Council or taken it, for no extra cost, to the Household Waste Recycling Centre. Instead, he has a criminal conviction and court bill totalling almost £1,000.

“We have worked with residents to target problem areas in Grantham and will continue to work with local people to tackle fly-tipping in our district.”

In September the Journal reported on neighbours who had nicknamed Grantley Street ‘Grottley Street’ as their frustrations grew over a persistent ‘grot spot’.

The spot, on the corner of Grantley Street and Railway Terrace in Grantham, has long been used as a dumping ground for bags of rubbish, unwanted furniture and more.

One resident said: “This is the sight visitors entering Grantham from the train station are seeing on their way into town.

Officers from SKDC’s neighbourhoods team have worked with neighbours and local businesses in and around Grantley Street and Wharf Road, reminding people of their responsibilities to dispose of their rubbish correctly. More than 300 households were visited in a bid to identify where residents could help improve the neighbourhood. You can report fly-tipping and waste problems at www.southkesteven.gov.uk