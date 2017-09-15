Grantham man to take on Bear Grylls Ultimate Survivor race

A Grantham man is set to compete in the Bear Grylls Ultimate Survivor race in a bid to raise £500 for the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, after his mum was diagnosed with MS more than 15 years ago.

Steven Whatley, 32, of Queensway, has spent the last few months training for the gruelling 30k course, which will be held in North London’s Trent Park on September 30.

He said: “I completed the ‘Tough Mudder Midlands 2017’ at Belvoir Castle in May and loved every second. It made me focus on my training and push my body.

“I decided not to run for charity on that occasion as it was a personal journey that I needed to complete for myself. But after another close family member was recently diagnosed with MS, I want to push myself to my physical limit, as well as raise money for a charity that is close to my heart.”

Steven’s original £250 target was met within a few days, so he increased it to £500.

He added: “Witnessing first hand the devastating effects that MS can have on an entire family, I wanted to help and feel like I have made a difference.”

The race, which includes over 100 obstacles, was created by adventurer and TV personality Bear Grylls and his team of mountain and survival experts, and describes itself as ‘a course like no other’.

To prepare, Steven, who works in IT support for Stoneacre Grantham, has been working out at the gym as well as running each week.

He added: “I completed a full 20k run last week and I regularly run 10k before I start work in the mornings.

“I am slightly nervous but confident that I will finish within four hours.”

His wife Natalie will be cheering him on from the sidelines, along with the couple’s five-year-old daughter Alba.

Natalie said: “He is making an amazing effort and is doing so well. We are very proud.”

To support Steven, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/s-whatley1