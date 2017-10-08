Grantham man turns author: ‘Book will make people happier by looking at life differently’

A Grantham man has taken to writing a book to help readers find happiness in life.

Peter Cluse, of Sidney Street, has written a book called ‘invisible’. Peter, 61, was a child care social worker for 37 years, the last 20 working for Lincolnshire County Council, latterly as an adoption support worker supporting adoptive families experiencing difficulties. This is his first book.

invisible by Hanos

Peter has a 28-year-old son, who lives in Christchurch, New Zealand, and is a successful recruitment consultant, and a daughter, aged 23, who has just graduated in textiles. She has recently left for Canada, where she plans to work while learning to ski.

Peter tells the Journal about his book and why he has used the intriguing pseudonym Hanos.

What is your book about and where did the idea come from?

The book stems from the fact that the biggest engineering project in the whole world is our own mind. We live in a world that is created by our minds but it is so well constructed and usually works so well, that we seldom see that it is a fabrication until we look more closely. When this becomes clear such diverse activities as turning back to check you locked your front door and driving into someone and accidentally killing them become connected. The book provides practical ways to communicate better, control anger, deal with shame and guilt, understand and support our friends and feel better about our enemies. Most people reading the book are likely to find that by the end they see the world in a new way that is more real, more satisfying and that makes them happier.

Why did you choose the pseudonym Hanos?

It was originally a name I made up for an old email address. I wanted to spend less time looking back or dreaming about the future, I wanted to be more ‘here and now’. As this represented the change I wished to see, I started to use this name in my life. Then I thought that I would author the book with that name, as ‘invisible’ is about personal growth and seeing the world in a different way, that can make you happier.

I am delighted with a five star review and also that the publisher accepted my design for the front cover, which is an abstract that is deliberately ambiguous.

Is it theoretical or religious?

It’s practical, easy to read and avoids having to believe in anything.

Where can people buy the book?

It’s an ebook and can be read on a Kindle or a laptop/computer with the free Kindle app. It’s easiest to find by searching online in the Kindle store for Hanos. It can also be obtained by Kobo readers from the Kobo store, again by searching under Hanos.

That means you can get it quicker than if you went into town looking for it, if it had been printed.

Do you have plans to write another book or have you another project in mind?

I am currently working on a play, an adult comedy. I would like to see it premiered in Grantham, then rolled out to other amateur dramatic societies and to educational settings, such as drama courses for the over-16s.