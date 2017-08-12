Grantham masons donate £400 to boost centre’s mental health scheme

A scheme to help improve mental health run by Grantham Tennis Centre has been given a cash boost.

For the past year the tennis centre has been running a weekly Wednesday morning programme for local adults in support of their good mental health.

Grantham Freemasons have decided to support the scheme and recently Freemasons Jeff Thompson and Melvin Dobbs presented £400 to scheme organiser Dale Wright.

Dale, organiser of the “Feeling Good Again..” scheme, said: “The chance for tennis beginners and improvers to take part in a fun, social healthy activity has proved very popular – not least because of the friendships that have been formed and the sense of purpose and community involved.

“At the start of the most recent session last Wednesday, the club was presented with a cheque for £400 by Grantham Freemasons as part of their own strong commitment to local community groups providing a very real service.”

Scheme participants, including club volunteers and coaches Richard Edgley and Neil Rossiter, were also at the presentation.

Dale added: “As a tennis club we are immensely proud of all our work within the wider community and our Feeling Good projects have undoubtedly played a significant role in promoting good mental health locally.

“The scheme continues and is open to any local adult who thinks that joining in our supportive and life-enhancing group will benefit their own mental health. Just drop into the club on Gonerby Road or give us a ring on 01476 591391. In the meantime we are very grateful indeed to our friends at the Grantham Freemasons for their financial support which helps cover costs in relation to the transport and healthy half-time refreshments.”