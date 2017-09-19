Grantham meeting celebrates blind society’s centenary as appeal launched to raise £100,000

Members of South Lincolnshire Blind Society are hoping to raise £100,000 through their Centenary Appeal.

The society celebrated its centenary on Friday at a reception held at the Urban Hotel in Grantham.

Coun Geoff Hazelwood and South Lincolnshire Blind Society president David Carter with raffle winner Jayne, from Grantham, at the society's centenary celebration.

Society president David Carter led the launch, stating the ambition is to raise £100,000 during the next 12 months to develop and improve the work of the society and to better support the many volunteers working for the society throughout South Lincolnshire.

He appealed to those present and everyone who cares about the society to sign a pledge to help raise money through holding events, raffles, coffee mornings, and sponsored activities. He asked all present to spread the word and make others aware of the appeal.

David spoke of how much his own family benefited in the past from the Society’s support at a difficult time. “The figure may seem daunting” he said, “but I am sure we can achieve it. I want others to have the brilliant support we had. I know we can do it if we work together.”

Chief executive Malcolm Swinburn welcomed North Kesteven District Council vice-chair Coun Geoff Hazelwood, volunteers, employees, and guests from local business. He thanked all those who have worked over the years to make the society an ongoing success in its role supporting people with sight loss throughout South Lincolnshire. He thanked local businesses for donating gifts and prizes for the evening.

Gifts were presented to Malcolm and Susan Swinburn, chief executive and operations manager respectively, in recognition for their commitment to the society over many years. Guests enjoyed refreshments and a special centenary cake.