Grantham meeting will look into starting Men’s Shed in town

Men are being encouraged to go along to a meeting to hear about a group where they can learn new skills and improve their mental and physical health.

The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven is promoting the project and would like men interested in joining to go along to a meeting at Grantham Museum, in St Peter’s Hill, on Wednesday. It will take place between 3pm and 5pm.

Men’s Shed is an idea which took off in Australia. It is where men go to take part in physical and mental activities to benefit their health and also the community around them. It’s good for their social life and for their personal esteem.

A Men’s Shed is run by its members and they agree what activities should take place. They decide the constitution and set the rules.

Wednesday’s meeting will follow an agenda which will ask if there is the need for a Men’s Shed in Grantham and, if so, how to set up a steering group and find premises and resources.

If you are interested in getting involved as a member or can donate spare premises, old tools, equipment and perhaps your time, go along to the meeting at the museum.

More details about the organisation can be found at www.mensshed.org.uk