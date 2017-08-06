Grantham members of National Trust jump aboard Routemaster bus for tour of historic sites

National Trust members were given a tour of historic Nottinghamshire when they boarded a class Routemaster bus last week.

The tour was operated by Mercian Archaeological Services and two archaeologists on board gave a running commentary of everything as the bus was driven along the route.

The driver was Peter Hamond, also an archaeologist and lecturer. The tour included Edwinstowe, Rufford Abbey, Sherwood Forest, King John’s Palace and Newstead Abbey. Stops were made at these places where members had an opportunity to look around and hear about their history.

Kings john’s Palace turned out to be the highlight of the tour and Newstead was a treat because of the Byron connection.

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the whole excursion together with the commentary and regardless of the rain. It also turned out that the sight of a London Bus In Nottinghamshire became a tourist attraction in itself. Some members of the Long Bennington Local History group had also joined our members on the bus that day.

Anybody who is interested in joining the branch and would like some further information can contact David Blake, membership secretary, on 01476 978968.