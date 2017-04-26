Grantham men climb three peaks in memory of friend who passed away

Five friends successfully climbed the three peaks in memory of Martin Burton.

Grantham teenager Martin Burton died of a brain haemorrhage and some of his organs were donated after his death to save the lives of others.

Martin Burton

His friends decided to raise money for the Donor Family Network which Martin’s parents are heavily involved in.

Martin’s friends - James Noon, Matt Booth, John Turner, Eddie Ballaam and Glenn O’Meara - all live locally and took on the three peaks of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowden in under 24 hours at the weekend.

The friends have raised almost £1,200 on their justgiving page and hope to raise at least £1,500. To donate go to www.justgiving.com

Matt said: “On April 21, it would have been Martin’s 30th birthday and as his close friends we wanted to use this occasion to not only celebrate his life but also how he was able to help so many others. Martin has been able to help so many others already and we wanted to use this opportunity to be able to give something back. Also hopefully to help encourage others in these awful situations to consider organ donation as it is helps save so many lives every day.

“We are therefore trying to raise as much money as possible for the charity Donor Family Network, who helped Martin’s family throughout the process of organ donation. The Donor Family Network aims to raise organ donations profile as much as possible and also to provide the highest quality support for every donor family. They are a really amazing charity which is run by the families of donors for donor families and is funded purely by donations.”

A book has just been released written by Cole Moreton, following the success of a feature on BBC Radio 4. It tells Martin’s story and reveals what happened after his organs were donated, including his heart to a boy called Marc. The book is called ‘The boy who gave his heart away’.

To find out more about the Donor Family Network, go to www.donorfamilynetwork.co.uk