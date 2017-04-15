Grantham MP Nick Boles backs litter strategy

Grantham MP Nick Boles has given his support to a new Government strategy which aims to crack down on littering and fly-tipping.

The ‘Litter Strategy for England’ introduces new enforcement powers and makes a commitment to free waste disposal at the local tip. Litter louts could be hit with £150 fines, public bins would be better distributed and offenders on community sentences ordered to clear up fly-tipped waste.

Mr Boles said: “I’m glad this is something the Government is taking seriously as it’s a growing problem across my whole constituency and the wider area. We should be making it easier for residents to dispose of waste and more bins and a promise to maintain free disposal of your DIY waste are a positive commitment. I’d call on local councils to make use of further enforcement options that are available to tackle fly-tipping and littering.”