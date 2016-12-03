Grantham mum angry at poor state of toddlers’ play area

The mother of a toddler says a play area near her home is so filthy and covered in litter young children cannot use it.

Karolina Klimiuk lives on Springfield Road and her daughter, who will be two in January, likes to play in the play area. But she says it is not safe for her toddler because it is not being looked after properly.

The slide on the Springfield Road play area was covered in litter and what looks like dog waste bags when Karolina Klimiuk took this picture.

Karolina said: “She loves playing at the playground nearby but, unfortunately, the company is not fulfilling its responsibility with keeping it clean and safe for the children. Also, teenagers are coming there at night and trashing the place.

“At the moment there’s loads of dog faeces thrown around, bins are overflowing with rubbish and the wind is just blowing it out everywhere. There was a time where there was broken glass and me and other parents ended up clearing it off the floor, or picking up all the rubbish and putting it back in the bin. Little children have nowhere to play.”

Residents of the Mallard Quarter estate complained about anti-social behaviour in the summer of last year when the play area was first installed.

A Bovis Homes spokesman told the Journal: “We are aware of the issue and have instructed our contractors to carry out repair and clean-up work as a matter of urgency.

“We apologise to residents and would be grateful if anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour in the area could contact the police immediately.’