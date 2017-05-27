Grantham mums share their experiences at breastfeeding cafe

A Colsterworth mother-of-two has hailed her first ‘breastfeeding cafe’ a success.

Hannah Clarke organised a group of mums to meet up to talk about their experiences of motherhood at the Picture Cafe as part of a nationwide Big Breastfeeding Cafe run by the brand Medela.

The idea behind the cafes is to chat all things breastfeeding, share experiences and enjoy a cuppa at the same time.

Most of the cafes are held in people’s homes, but Hannah decided to hold hers at The Picture Cafe in Grantham as a more central point for everybody.

She said of the breastfeeding cafe: “It was absolutely great. It was a lovely group of ladies. One of the ladies had just given birth to twins and this was the first time she had ventured out. She found it very supportive to make that first massive step. A few of the other mums were new to the area so it was a really nice mix of people.

“I think also that the fact we got together away from home shows that breastfeeding in public is completely acceptable.”

Hannah says the group will stay in touch and she hopes that the mums will meet again soon. Hannah writes a blog about her experiences at www.buddingsmiles.co.uk