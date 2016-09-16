Grantham Museum invites you to write a personal message to Sir Isaac Newton

The centrepiece of a special Gravity Fields exhibition at Grantham Museum will be a giant whiteboard where visitors can write a personal message to Sir Isaac Newton, who went to school in the town.

The Volunteer team at the museum is gearing up for next week’s festival in the town, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday, September 21 to 25, and it will be tweeting favourite messages throughout the festival.

Other exhibits include science bygones, children’s science experiments, a new Newton statue, and ‘Newton’s Diary’ on the day he discovered Gravity, written by St Mary’s School in Grantham.

Christine Robbins, Exhibitions Director said: “At the last Gravity Fields we installed a new Newton exhibition including a recreation of the Apothecary Shop where Newton lived when he went to school in Grantham. We wanted to do something fun and interactive this time, and came up with the giant whiteboard. Twitter is the ideal way of making this truly interactive, not just in Grantham, but internationally - people in other places can send their messages to us @granthammuseum using the hashtag #messagetoNewton and we’ll write them on the board.”

Alison Paxton, Retail Director said: “Two years ago we had a record number of visitors during Gravity Fields. We hope to beat that this year, and there are lots of interesting things for visitors to see and do. Two students from the Travel and Tourism course at Grantham College are doing work experience with us during the festival, to help people get the most out of their visit”