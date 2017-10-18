Grantham Museum welcomes Antiques Roadshow expert Marc Allum for valuation day

A well-known expert on the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow will come to Grantham for a free valuation event.

On Tuesday, November 7, Marc Allum, freelance art and antiques journalist, writer and broadcaster, returns to Grantham Museum for the free valuation day and an illustrated talk in the evening.

Between 11am and 4pm Mr Allum, in association with Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers, will be providing valuations for antiques and collectables in the museum. He will also be signing copies of his new book, ‘Antiques Roadshow - 40 Years of Great Finds’, co-written with Paul Atterbury.

Between 6pm and 7.30pm, Mr Allum will give an illustrated talk entitled ‘Behind the Scenes at BBC’s Antiques Roadshow’. Tickets for the talk are priced at £7.50, including tea and coffee, and are available from Grantham Museum or online at www.granthammuseum.org.uk.