Grantham Music Club welcomes talented performers in the new year

Talented young performers will entertain at the next two concerts hosted by Grantham Music Club.

On Wednesday, January 11, the Chapel Hill Duo with Rachael Ueckermann will perform. Jaya Hanley (violin) and Sarah James (cello) have been playing together since they met in 2011, and graduated in 2015 from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

They have formed the Chapel Hill Duo and will be giving this concert with their colleague Rachael Ueckermann. Sarah is from Grantham, where she has been known musically since school days, and the Duo have given concerts in the area including St Wulfram’s. For their Music Club debut they intend to perform the Kodaly Violin and Cello Duo and a selection of their own compositions, inspired by Scottish traditional music and jazz. Rachael will share the stage with them, playing music by John Ireland, Alexander Ling and John Cage.

Grantham Music Club members will remember being electrified by the concert given by the talented pianist Isata Kanneh-Masons, a season or so ago, and now she is to return for the club on Wednesday, February 15.

Aged 20, she is currently studying at the Royal Academy of Music as an Elton John scholar and has already made many concert appearances around the country and on television. She has won prestigious prizes, including the Walter Todds Bursary at the BBC Young Musician of the Year 2014. Her programme will include works by Chopin, Stravinsky, Ligeti and Faure.

Tickets from the Guildhall box office on 01476 406158 or go to {http://www.guildhallartscentre.com|www.guildhallartscentre.com.