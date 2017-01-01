Grantham Music Festival deadline for entries is looming

The deadline for entries to the 2017 Grantham Music Festival is Wednesday, January 25.

The Festival has been a fixture in the calendar of the musical community of Grantham and surrounding areas for many years. This year’s festival will start on March 8.

Organisers say they are keen to see more people taking part. The event is not only for school-age singers and instrumentalists, people of all ages are welcome to take part.

A spokesman said: “Every week we see musical events publicised or reviewed within these pages so there are a lot of musicians about! If you are part of this sizeable body of potential performers, why not come and celebrate making music together.

“Admittedly the Festival involves a degree of competition and critical comment from a trained adjudicator, but our ‘alumni’ who have gone on to become professionals have all testified to the value of their time as Festival participants – and, judging by the popularity of TV talent shows and Gareth Malone’s choral contests, competitive performance is clearly not such a big scare as many might think!

“We have classes for all instruments and singing (not drama or dance – our friends down the road at Colsterworth offer these disciplines) and for the first time we are including harp and percussion in our ‘menu’.”

You can find out more on the festival website at www.granthammusicfestival.co.uk or on the Grantham Music Festival Facebook page.