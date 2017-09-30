Grantham Music Festival fund-raising concert to feature an array of local talent

A fund-raising concert will be held in October for next year’s Grantham Music Festival.

The concert will be held at the King’s School at 7pm on Friday, October 13.

There will be an impressive line-up of performers, including past and present trophy winners, and local professional musicians. There will also be a raffle and refreshments.

The syllabus for the Grantham Music Festival 2018 will also be launched.

The concert will feature bands, choirs, harp, cello, vocal solos, bassoon, clarinet, a violin quartet, flute, piano duet and chamber ensembles.

Tickets will be available on the door priced £5 for adults and £2 for children.