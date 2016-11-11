Grantham music producer to have track played on BBC radio

A Grantham music producer will have one of his tracks played on radio tomorrow night (Saturday) after he uploaded it to BBC Introducing.

Justin Lock, known on the music scene as Jutty Fennix, uploaded his track Carry You which features vocals by ekicks.

Jutty Fennix. Photo: Kingsley Tudor

Justin, of Great Gonerby, will have his track played by BBC Radio Lincolnshire between 9pm to 11pm. You can here it here

The father of a four-year-old daughter calls himself a ‘bedroom producer’ using a computer with keyboards and synthesisers to create the music.

On his radio debut he said: “I am really excited. To get played on the BBC is amazing.”

Justin is a flying instructor, based at RAF Cranwell, but says he would like to take his music further and make it his career.

A single called Kante will be released on November 28 with an album to follow next year. Listen to it here

Carry Me and Kante are mixed and produced by Jutty Fennix and mastered by Pete Maher.

Justin added: “Music is my passion. I have been producing my own music for about two years. I would like to inspire kids who sit in their bedrooms who maybe don’t have much confidence but have that talent.”

Justin’s track is part of a competition representing Lincolnshire against other countries and he hopes that it will lead to national recognition.

Follow Jutty Fennix at www.facebook.com/juttyf