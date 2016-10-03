Grantham music shop supports fund-raiser in aid of Citizens Advice

Citizens Advice Grantham volunteer Vonnie Townsend has decided to combine her talent on the violin with a fund-raising effort for Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire.

She is organising a concert in the ballroom at the Guildhall on Thursday, November 10, in which a wide variety of musicians will come together for an evening of music, ranging from classical to jazz, under the title ‘Musical All Sorts’.

Vonnie’s fund-raiser has gained the support of a Grantham shop Simmonds Music, with owner Tom Simmonds offering to cover the cost of the venue hire.

“I have known Vonnie as a musician for many years,” said Tom, “and when she told me what she was planning, I was very happy to support her efforts for such a worthy cause.”

Vonnie volunteers for Citizens Advice for two days a week, working on research and campaigns and feeding back clients’ problems in order to influence future government policy.

Last year, Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire dealt with 13,992 enquiries, helping clients to gain £2.42m in unclaimed benefits and manage £10.37 million in debt. The organisation constantly seeks to widen sources of income through fund-raising efforts, and hopes that everyone in the Grantham area will support this concert to raise funds for the organisation.