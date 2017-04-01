Grantham newsagent could have cash machine installed

Plans have been submitted for a new ATM machine to be installed in Market Place.

If the plan is approved, the ATM will be installed at the front of the Grantham News newsagents at 17 Market Place.

The applicant is Notemachine UK Ltd and the ATM will provide free cash withdrawals.

A spokesman for the applicant said: “Notemachine have developed a security plinth and methods of anchoring our ATMs in place through concrete and also through timber floors by forming a sandwich with the joist to prevent removal.

“The ATM has the principal benefit to the community of providing cash on demand which will also encourage people to visit and use local shops, benefiting the local area shopkeepers.”