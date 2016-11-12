Grantham nurse and friends run 312 miles to raise more than £500 for Macmillan

A student nurse at Grantham Hospital has raised more than £500 for a cancer charity... with a little help from her friends.

Philippa Close (26) became aware of Macmillan Cancer Support’s “Out Run September” fundraising event, in August as her aunty, Mary Clarke aged just 52, battled cancer.

“This obviously was a massive shock to all of us and she was adamant that she as going to fight and beat it. Only after a very short time of treatment it became apparent that she was not going to win this fight and it was during this time I had become aware of the MacMillan Cancer Support Charity’s event called Out Run September,” she said.

“This event involved either individuals or teams raising money for Macmillan by setting a target amount of miles to beat by running throughout the month of September and raising money by smashing this target.

“Initially I set up the group and asked around my friends if anyone wanted to participate and had set the top end target at 80 miles. However, the response from my friends and colleagues was amazing.”

The eight-strong group - The Run Hot Chilli Peppers- was made up of Philippa, Paul Davies, Paul Shaw, Sophie Todd, Rachel Turpie, Jennifer Close, Tim Shaw and Charlotte Wheatley.

With a few guest runners - Chris Platts, Dean Herrick, Dave Bryce, Marguerite Close and Giorgos Stefanakis - they managed to clock 312.88 miles and the total money raised was £570.

“I told my aunty that we were dedicating this event to her fight against cancer and she was still alive when we smashed both mile target and donation target, added Philippa. “She was so proud. Unfortunately she sadly passed away on Sunday, October 30.

“I am so proud of my team and the individuals who got involved and helped make this event as successful as it was. It was nice to know how proud my aunty was and that she knew so many people cared.”