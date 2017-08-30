Grantham nurse and friends to join Sir Mo Farah in the Great North Run

A Grantham nurse is swapping the care environment for the open road when she takes on the Great North Run to raise funds for youngsters with life-limiting conditions.

Viv Durham, 39, who works at Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People says she is approaching a ‘milestone’ birthday – and decided to mark the occasion by taking part in the half-marathon on September 10 – to raise money for the Loughborough-based charity.

And she aims aim to give Sir Mo Farah – who has just announced he will compete in the event - a run for his money on the day!

Mrs Durham, a mother of four from Barrowby, said: “I started running two years ago, competing in the 2015 Great North Run, which I also completed to raise money for Rainbows. My motivation for starting to run was because I was quickly approaching 40 and I refused to continue to be fat and unfit!”

She says she now trains several times a week, and has covered hundreds of miles this year, including two half marathon distance runs. “I’ll do my best to keep up with Mo Farah,” she said.

The nurse has roped in friends and running mates to form Team Rainbows, which also includes Grantham runners Nichola Webster, Elisabete Serra, Chris Webster and Anderson Dos Santos.

They hope to raise a four-figure sum for the hospice. Anyone wishing to sponsor the team can donate on www.justgiving.com