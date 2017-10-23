Grantham nursery go exploring for baby charity

Nursery children grabbed their notebooks and magnifying glasses on Friday to help raise money for the UK’s leading baby charity, Tommy’s.

Children at Albion House Day Nursery, Albion Road, dressed up as superheros and princesses to raise £150 in an explorer themed Jinglethon.

The funds raised from Tommy’s first-ever Jinglethon will help fund vital research and information on the causes and prevention of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

Albion House nursery owner and manager, Mel Hart was pleased to support them.

She said: “Andreas has been visiting the nursery every week for the past three years, to host 45-minute Jo jingles classes. The children always get so excited when he arrives as they get so much out of each class. Taking part in the jinglethon was a great way for the nursery and parents to support a very worthwhile charity and to help raise awareness.”

The children were given a map and a magnifying glass and invited to explore four different areas around the room including a pond, a mountain cave, a farm and a forest with long grass.

Jo Jingles provide fun, music and movement classes nationwide for babies and pre-school children aged from three months to five years, offering established, structured classes that are exciting, fun and educational.

The nursery are holding a taster session for under two’s from midday on Friday 3 November. To book, call the nursery on 01476 562078.

For info on Tommy’s, visit www.tommys.org