Grantham nursery shortlisted for national play campaign

Puddleducks Pre School and Nursery on Welham Street, Grantham, has been nominated in this year’s Sudocrem ‘Play More’ campaign.

In an era where childhood obesity has more than tripled in the UK, the national Play More campaign aims to encourage parents to be ‘more dareful and less careful’ after new research conducted by the family skincare brandfound that parents, rather than technology, could be holding children back.

Sudocrem hopes that by improving nursery playgrounds, they can encourage young children to make the most of the outside.

Parents and carers can nominate their nursery with the 15 most deserving nurseries getting a chance to win a £500 playground regeneration grant, outdoor play equipment or a mural.

Puddleducks, who are currently trying to do up their outside area, was nominated by a parent due to its commitment to outdoor play.

Manager Julia Wilby said: “Outdoor play is a huge part of our day. Winning would give us a boost and provide new resources and learning opportunities for the children.”