Grantham nursing home residents party at their prom – complete with Prom King and Queen!

Residents, staff, family and friends recently enjoyed an afternoon prom at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home in Grantham.

Ladies were presented with a corsage and gentlemen with a buttonhole, courtesy of Flowers from Holland.

Amagic show was performed by Ray Klingels and the home’s talented singers, Emma and Jazz, sang songs from the musicals, followed by baritone Paul O’Connor who sang the residents down memory lane.

The afternoon ended with high tea and the crowning of the Prom King and Queen – husband and wife residents Mavis and John Croft.

Harrowby Lodge director Julie Neville said: “A huge thank you to everyone who supported the event, particularly Suzanne (pictured) who organised the event and was presented with a bouquet of flowers from the residents by way of a thank you.

“The event was such a success it has been firmly placed in the calendar as an annual event.”