Grantham park given its first dedicated apprentice

Grantham’s multi award-winning Wyndham Park has appointed its first dedicated horticultural apprentice.

Adam Walker has joined South Kesteven District Council’s grounds maintenance service providers Glendale on a 15-month placement thanks to the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and BIG Lottery Funding grant awarded last year.

The council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “Adam joins us at a wonderful time as our HLF and BIG Lottery Funded project at the park is set to take shape later this year with new buildings and features.

“He will hone his horticultural skills to maintain the plants and grounds and will be assessed on planting, pruning, seeding, grass cutting and maintenance of the shrub beds. We wish him every success in the role.”

Adam, who will work towards an NVQ Level 2 Horticulture qualification provided by Brooksby Melton College, said: “It’s an exciting time to be here, I love the environment and working outdoors and I am enjoying getting stuck into the role.

“It’s a great opportunity to get into the industry and I’m enjoying working with the team to make the park and where we live a better place.”

Richard Sumnars, contract manager at Glendale, who have been providing grounds maintenance services in the district since 2014, said: “We’re thrilled to be involved in another project that creates jobs for local people and aims to improve outdoor spaces for the community to enjoy.

“We’re committed to providing ample opportunities to help young people like Adam get a start in the industry, and upskill the next generation of green service professionals.”