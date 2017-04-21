Grantham patients and members of the public invited to meeting of GPs and health professionals

Patients and members of the public are invited to the next governing body meeting of NHS South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 26, from 11am at the New Life Conference Centre, Mareham Lane, Sleaford NG34 7JP.

Led by local GPs and other health professionals, NHS South West Lincolnshire CCG is responsible for the planning and purchasing of health services in Grantham, Sleaford, surrounding villages and South West Lincolnshire.

These services include planned and emergency hospital care, rehabilitation, most community services and mental health and learning disability services.

Dr Vindi Bhandal, Chair of NHS South West Lincolnshire said: “Our Governing Body welcomes patients and the public to this month’s meeting in Sleaford. We hold these meetings in public to offer local people a first-hand opportunity to see how we are working to improve health services in South West Lincolnshire.

“It’s important that patients have a much greater say in their healthcare and there are a number of ways that they can do that. Most of our GP practices now have a patient participation group which allows patients to work with the practice to ensure services are meeting the needs of local patients. We also encourage our patients to get involved in other ways and more information is available on our website at www.southwestlincolnshireccg.nhs.uk.”