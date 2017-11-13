Grantham pays its respects on Remembrance Sunday

The people of Grantham paid their respects as a parade made its way through the town on Remembrance Sunday.

The streets of the town centre were crowded with people who came out to see the parade make its way to St Wulfram’s church yesterday morning for a service of Remembrance.

The Remembrance Day parade in Grantham.

Wreaths were laid at the war memorial in the churchyard by dignitaries including the Mayor of Grantham, Coun Mike Cook, members of the armed forces, veterans and members of the emergency services.

The parade marched back through the town to take the salute on St Peter’s Hill.

Photographs by Toby Roberts.

Cadets take part in the Remembrance Parade in Grantham on Sunday.

Members of the armed forces proudly wore their medals as they took part in Sunday's Remembrance Day parade through Grantham.

Laying wreaths at the war memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

Veterans pay their respects at St Wulfram's Church on Remembrance Sunday.

Mayor of Grantham Coun Mike Cook pays his respects on Remembrance Sunday.

Standards were carried as the Remembrance Day parade made its way back from St Wulfram's Church on Sunday.

Members of the armed forces took the salute on Remembrance Sunday.