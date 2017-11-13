Grantham pays its respects on Remembrance Sunday

The people of Grantham paid their respects as a parade made its way through the town on Remembrance Sunday.
The streets of the town centre were crowded with people who came out to see the parade make its way to St Wulfram’s church yesterday morning for a service of Remembrance.
Wreaths were laid at the war memorial in the churchyard by dignitaries including the Mayor of Grantham, Coun Mike Cook, members of the armed forces, veterans and members of the emergency services.
The parade marched back through the town to take the salute on St Peter’s Hill.
Photographs by Toby Roberts.