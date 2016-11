A two-minute silence was held today in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, to remember the nation’s war dead.

A short service was conducted next to the Garden of Remembrance by Fr Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s Church, and attended by local dignitaries, including the Mayor of Grantham Coun Linda Wootten, and members of the public.

A two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day on St Peter's HIll, Grantham.

The Last Post was played and two minutes’ silence observed at 11am.

The Garden of Remembrance in St Peter's Hill, Grantham.

Standards are taken to St Peter's Hill for the two-minute silence.