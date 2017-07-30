Grantham pedal power boosts charity at gym’s spinning classes

A Grantham couple held two spinning classes to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

Karen Bowen-Baker and husband Gareth Bowen hosted two fun spinning classes at Oceans Gym recently in support of national charity Roadpeace.

The couple lost their son Shane Baker in a road accident in Leicestershire in 2007. During the months following the tragic event, they both used the practical and emotional support provided by the Roadpeace charity .

The classes raised £500 and this was matched by HSBC bank, which employs the couple, to raise a total of £1,000.

Rachel Broughton instructed the two classes with a mix of fun, high tempo tracks. All the participants embraced the fun theme of the afternoon, wearing luminous clothing and glow sticks. There was also plenty of singing and dancing throughout the afternoon as well as everyone having a good workout on their spin bikes.

Karen and Gareth thanked everyone for their support. Following the success of the spinning event, the couple are hoping to run another gym-based event later in the year.