Grantham petrol station robbed after man threatens cashier with knife

A Grantham petrol station was robbed last night after the cashier was threatened with a knife.
A man entered the Jet garage on Manthorpe Road just after 8pm. He was dressed completely in black and left the garage with a yellow bag containing an unconfirmed quantity of cash after threatening the cashier with the knife.
The man is described as having a slim build and is about six feet tall.
Police are calling for witneeses to contact them on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting incident 461.
