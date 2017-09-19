Grantham petrol station robbed after man threatens cashier with knife

A Grantham petrol station was robbed last night after the cashier was threatened with a knife.

A man entered the Jet garage on Manthorpe Road just after 8pm. He was dressed completely in black and left the garage with a yellow bag containing an unconfirmed quantity of cash after threatening the cashier with the knife.

The man is described as having a slim build and is about six feet tall.

Police are calling for witneeses to contact them on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting incident 461.