Grantham plan for 480 homes could go before councillors in March

Plans for up to 480 homes off Manthorpe Road on the edge of Grantham could go before a planning committee in March.

Allison Homes wants to build the houses on land between Manthorpe Road and Belton Lane next to the Manthorpe estate.

The plan has prompted large scale opposition from those who live close to the planned estate and from others who are concerned about the potential amount of extra traffic that will be generated on an already busy Manthorpe Road.

About 1,000 representations have been made to South Kesteven District Council, the vast majority opposing the plan.

Coun Ray Wootten, who represents the St Wulfram’s ward in which many opponents of the plans live, said: “An overwhelming number of residents have objected to this application with only two recorded as being in support. With this huge number of objections I fail to see how this application can be recommended for approval.

“If the application does receive officer recommendation for approval it is vital that residents, parish councils and councillors should be given the opportunity to speak if they so wish at the Development Control meeting on March 7, 2017 (this is a provisional date) even if it takes all week, their voice must be heard and counted.

“I am a firm believer in residents exercising their democratic right to speak and I will be delivering details to the majority of homes on the estate on how to register with SKDC.”

In 2015, Allison Homes, part of Larkfleet Group, submitted a plan for 550 homes but this was revised downwards last year following public consultation.

The proposal includes a primary school, a neighbourhood centre and public open space.

There were 798 representations to the application as originally submitted, with a further 180 representations after the amended plan. There have been representations from 749 different contributors, as some have commented twice, with 690 of these being objectors, 18 neither objecting or supporting and two in support.