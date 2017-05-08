Grantham police investigate serious ‘altercation’ between two groups as cars collide in town street

Police are investigating an altercation between two groups of people in which two vehicles collided in a Grantham street last night.

The two cars which collided were a blue Citroen Berlingo and a black Mitsubishi, believed to be an FTo make.

Railings around the play area by Princess Drive were badly damaged in the incident.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed they were called just before 9.30pm last night. If anybody has any information about the incident they are asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident number 436.