Grantham police officers to receive awards for saving life of constable

Three Grantham police officers will receive awards from the Chief Constable of Lincolnshire on Thursday for saving the life of a constable.

Sgt Adrian Wootton, PC Ben Blackwell and PC Carl Warrener saved the life of Mark Jones, a constable with the British Tansport Police, after he was knocked off his bike by a car and suffered severe injuries to his head and body.

The three officers had just left Grantham Barracks when they were alerted to the incident by a member of the public. The officers, who were all trained in advanced first aid helped Mark, who had lost a lot of blood. The officer’s actions saved his life.

Mark had 32 years of service as a police officer and was a dog handler for BTP.

The three Grantham officers will receive the Royal Humane Society Certificate of Commendation and the Chief Constable’s Certificate of Commendation.

Mark was injured in the incident in September 2015, suffering a serious brain injury. He was eventually taken to Ashby ward at Lincoln Couny Hospital which is a specialist neuro-rehabilitation ward.

Chief Constable Neil Rhodes will present awards to officers, staff and members of the public from across the county for heroic acts and outstanding contributions to the service.