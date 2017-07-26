Grantham Primary School holds prom as Year 6 say goodbye

St Mary’s Primary School in Grantham held its first prom last week as Year Six said goodbye to the school.

One of the mums, Katrina Glover, approached other mother’s with the idea and after six months of organising the event it was a great success.

Katrina, Claire Shotliff, Christine Cooper, Elizabeth Lee, Emma Alderson Carlisle and Emily Sargent all worked together on ideas for the prom. They had a photo booth, candy floss and a disco. The parents got involved in making decorations and invitations.

Katrina said: “Some of the teachers also came which was so nice to see. There was a real community spirit. Not a dry eye was to be seen at the end of the evening.”