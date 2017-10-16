Search

Grantham protest march video: Former A&E charge nurse Paul Lewis criticises cost-saving measures

Traffic was stopped as people marched through Grantham town centre on Saturday afternoon.

Organised by Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire (F4LL), the march against the overnight closure of Grantham’s A&E and risks to the future of the NHS, began in St Peter’s Hill and ended at Wyndham Park, where a rally was held.

Paul Lewis speaks at the rally in Wyndham Park, Grantham.

Among those who took to the podium were nurse and F4LL campaigner Sarah Stock, former Grantham A&E charge nurse Paul Lewis and national campaigners.

In this video, Paul criticises United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and its cost-cutting measures.