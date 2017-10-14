Search

Grantham protest march video: Nurse and campaigner Sarah Stock takes to podium

Traffic was stopped as people marched through Grantham town centre this afternoon (Saturday).

Organised by Fighting 4 Life Lincolnshire (F4LL), the march against the overnight closure of Grantham’s A&E and risks to the future of the NHS, began in St Peter’s Hill and ended at Wyndham Park, where a rally was held.

The NHS Uprising march through Grantham.

Among those who took to the podium were nurse and F4LL campaigner Sarah Stock, former Grantham A&E charge nurse Paul Lewis and national campaigners.

In this video, Sarah talks about why the fight to protest Grantham’s hospital and the NHS as a whole is vital.