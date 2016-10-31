Grantham protesters will attend trust board meeting for decision on A&E future

Protesters who want to see full A&E services restored at Grantham hospital will attend the trust board meeting tomorrow when a decision on the unit’s future is due to be made.

The board of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust will meet tomorrow morning at Boston Pilgrim Hospital. Its members will decide whether to continue the temporary closure or fully reopen the unit. Currently A&E is closed between 6.30pm and 9am for three months. That period ends on November 17.

Sarah Stock, of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, said she would be among a group of protesters attending the meeting which starts at 9.15am. She said: “The fight is still not over. The meeting is open to the public but we are not allowed to speak although councillor Ray Wootten has been allowed to put a few questions to the board on our behalf. But actions speak louder than words.”

Dr Suneil Kapadia, medical director of ULHT, said the decision close Grantham A&E at night was made due to a reduction in the availability of doctors at Lincoln and Boston hospitals.

He added: “We know this has been an unpopular decision, and this hasn’t been an easy decision to make but it was made to protect patients and maintain safe services across Lincolnshire.

“ULHT is committed to reopening A&E but only when it’s safe to do so. On November 1, our Trust Board will review the closure and look at the progress made in making A&E staffing more sustainable. We’ll continue to engage and listen to our staff, the public and our partners and we’ll take into account their views when we make our decision. Then on Friday, November 11 our regulators NHS Improvement will review the decision.”