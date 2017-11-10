Grantham pub closes ahead of £150,000 refurbishment

A popular town centre pub has closed its doors ahead of a £150,000 refurbishment.

The Black Dog in Watergate has closed for ten days in order for the refurbishment by Marston’s Brewery to take place.

The pub is closed for 10 days while the work is carried out.

The pub, which closed on Monday, will have a brand new bar, new toilets, revamped beer garden and will be given a fresh lick of paint throughout.

Landlord Chris Knowles, who took over the pub four years ago, said: “The plans for the refurbishment are brilliant. It will be more in line of what a traditional pub should look and feel like. The community have stood by us for so long so it is great to be able to give something back to them with a fresh new pub that is up to spec.”

The pub will reopen on Friday 17th November.

The refurb will include a brand new bar.