Grantham pub flushed with success after winning award for loos

A Grantham pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets - in the Loo of the Year Awards 2016.

The Tollemache Inn, a Wetherspoons pub in St Peter’s Hill, has been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors,˗ the highest award possible.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of toilet provision across the UK.

Authorised inspectors make unannounced visits to hundreds of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded from bronze to gold with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Manager of The Tollemache Inn Adam Trigg said: “I am delighted with the award. Staff at the pub work hard to ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year awards 2016 managing director, Mike Bone, said: “The toilets at The Tollemache Inn have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub richly deserves its platinum award,˗the highest individual award the judges can deliver.”