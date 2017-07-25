Grantham pub regular fixes Huntingtower Arms sign on side of his house after buying it at auction

A pub enthusiast has been drawing attention after fixing a former pub sign to the side of his house.

When Joe Collier, 76, of Welwyn Close, found out that The Huntingtower Arms on Harlaxton Road was closing a few years ago, he couldn’t help but feel slightly miffed. Joe had been a regular at the establishment so when he saw that its sign was about to be put up for auction in May, along with signs from other former pubs, The Isaac Newton and The Malt Shovel, he went along to the auction at Golding, Young and Mawer.

He said: “Initially I just went to have a look. It was my first time at an auction as a buyer and I admit that I got caught up in the excitement.”

When the sign went up for auction, Joe found himself in a bidding war with one other man.

He said: “Bids started at £70 and I was a bit naive as I thought they would go up in single pounds, but they went up in tens instead. I was hesitant when bids reached £100 but just as the hammer was about to go down, I raised my card again and got it for £110.”

Joe, who has lived in Grantham since he was a year old, has fond memories of the pub.

He added: “I was in The Huntingtower Arms 47 years ago next month, when I found out that I’d just become a dad for the first time. I was in the middle of a game of dominos when my wife sent a message to the pub to say that she’d given birth to our baby boy in hospital.”

Joe wanted a way to display the sign properly. He added: “I thought about laying it flat but signs are meant to be seen, so I put it on the side of my house instead.” It has had a great response since it was unveiled last week. Joe added: “It’s great. I’ve noticed a few cars slow down to look. My wife was worried that people would assume that we live in a pub and try and pop in for a pint, but that has not happened ... yet.”