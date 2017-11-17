Grantham pub reopens after refurbishment

A popular town centre pub reopens tonight (Friday) after undergoing a major £150,000 refurbishment.

The Black Dog, in Watergate, has been closed for 10 days in order for the refurbishment by Marston’s Brewery, which includes two new bars, to take place.

The Black Dog is currently undergoing a major refurbishment

Pub landlords Chris and Jessica Knowles, who have 18 years’ combined experience in the pub industry between them, took over the pub four years ago. Chris said: “We have been planning the refurbishment with Baytree Interiors Limited, since January, so it is great to see it all come together. It will be more in line of what a traditional pub should look and feel like.

“The community have stood by us and we have become really close friends with many of our customers, so it is great to be able to give something back to them.”

As well as now being able to offer Peroni on tap, Strongbow Cloudy and lots of new spirits, the refurbishment includes a new front and back bar, new flooring, toilets, furniture and televisions. The walls have also been given a fresh lick of paint and the outside area has been given a spruce up.

Bar staff will also receive extra training by front of house specialists and mixologists specialising in cocktails.

The pub, which already boasts football, pool, crib, dominios and darts teams, will host live bands in addition to its monthly open mic nights.

The hard-working couple, who are parents to Emilia, 5, and Sophia, 3, will be marking the transformation with a grand opening tomorrow (Saturday) including a hog roast, live music and a glass of free prosecco for the first 150 customers to arrive from 8pm.

Jessica added: “Our aim after moving here was to make the pub into the hub of the community.

“We would like to thank the public for supporting. Watch this space.”