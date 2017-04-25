Grantham pub signs go under the hammer at town auction

Next month three Grantham pub signs will be sold at auction at Golding, Young and Mawer in the town.

They have been entered for sale by a private vendor – all from Grantham pubs which are no longer open - to go on sale on Wednesday, May 3.

A spokesman for the auctioneers said: “The social changes of the last 50 years are vast. Gone are the days when Grantham boasted the most number of pubs per head anywhere in the country and as these places disappear forever, the objects from them need to be preserved and displayed.

“On offer are signs for The Isaac Newton, The Huntingtower Arms and The Malt Shovel, all establishments synonymous with the area but long gone.

“We are dealing with local, attractive, usable objects which can be hung, or displayed – items which people are crying out to buy and which once gone will be lost forever. Historically and aesthetically important, they need to be rescued.”

Viewing takes place on May 2, from 10am to 4pm and on the morning of the sale from 8.30am to 10am, when the sale starts.