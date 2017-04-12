Grantham pub to host auditions for ITV show The Voice

Auditions will be held for ITV show The Voice at The Black Dog pub in Grantham.

The auditions will be held at the pub on Watergate on Sunday, May 21, from 7pm.

The Voice UK is open to solo singers and duos and all musical styles are welcome. To enter The Voice singers need to be 16 on or before October 1, 2017. Under-18s are allowed into The Black Dog until 9pm if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The next series of The Voice will be broadcast in 2018.

For more information go to www.itv.com/thevoice