Grantham pupil Tom has head shaved for cancer causes

A pupil at a Grantham school has taken the brave step of having his head of long hair shaved for cancer causes.

Tom Alexander, 12, decided to take part in Macmillan Cancer Support’s Brave the Shave fund-raising campaign after watching his grandfather suffer with the disease.

Tom Alexander after his head shave.

He had also learned that a family friend, Lex Bradley, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and wanted to do something to help.

As such, he has chosen to split the money he raises between Macmillan and a fund for Mr Bradley’s children.

Tom’s head was shaved this week at his school, West Grantham Academy St Hugh’s.

PA to the executive headteacher and administration manager Julie Swatton said: “The hair was prepared and put into lots of tiny ponytails so that staff and students could donate and cut a ponytail.

“All of Tom’s hair was collected and will now be sent off to be made into wigs.

“Tom set himself a target of £100 and at the time of the shave he had £165 on his gofundme page, £40 in cash and a collection that staff and students were paying in throughout the day.

“Tom was supported very well by the students, who filled the salon with staff to watch as he had his hair shaved.”