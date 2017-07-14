Grantham pupils unveil exhibit at Belton House

Families joined their children from Little Gonerby Infant School for the opening of their exhibition at Belton House on Saturday.

Reception children from the Diamond class and Sapphire class have spent the past two terms studying the life cycles of butterflies and used draft and critique to create observational drawings of some of the different types of flowers and butterflies that they have found.

Belton House staff showed off their work on display boards in the discovery centre with a selection of leaflets and created a gallery of art work in the courtyard. Reception class teachers and headteacher Helen Hilton were on hand to chat to parents and visitors throughout the launch.

Diamond class teacher Helen Jones said: “The launch was fabulous. Over two thirds of our reception families attended and many stayed to enjoy some time at Belton.

“A lot of the visitors couldn’t believe that the work was done by four- and five-year-olds. We even had a visitor from Japan who chose one of our activities for their visit, which the children thought was very exciting.”

It was the first time that many of the families had the opportunity to see their children’s work on display.

Mrs Jones added: “The families enjoyed coming together and were excited to be able to see their child’s work shared with such an audience, and to be able to use their activity leaflets.

“It was lovely to see very proud parents, grandparents and siblings, and some very happy children who were bursting with pride to see their work on display and to share it with their families.”

Since they started working together in May, it has been a team effort between the school and Belton.

Mrs Jones added: “We would like to thank Melissa and her team at Belton for their support and enthusiasm, and for all their help in enabling the children to share their work.”